John Swinney eletto primo ministro della Scozia grazie all’astensione dei Verdi

John Swinney eletto primo ministro della Scozia grazie all’astensione dei Verdi (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Il 7 maggio il parlamento scozzese ha eletto primo ministro John Swinney, il nuovo leader dello Scottish national party (Snp, indipendentista). Swinney, che prende il posto di Humza Yousaf, avrà il compito di rilanciare il partito. Leggi
