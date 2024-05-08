Bodkin su Netflix | trama - cas - storia ve -a, finale e stagione 2

- Bodkin - la nuova serie thriller di Netflix prodotta dagli Obama : trama e quando esce
Su Netflix sta per arrivare Bodkin, una nuova serie thriller dalle sfumature dark creata da Jez Scharf pronta a tenerecon il fiato sospeso tra scomparse, misteri da svelare e tanti colpi di scena. La piattaforma di streaming si affida a Barak e ...
- Bodkin - trailer della serie Netflix prodotta da Barak e Michelle Obama
Il 9 maggio su Netflix debutta Bodkin, una serie televisiva che si preannuncia molto interessante, soprattutto per la presenza dell’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama e di sua moglie Michelle tra i produttori. Il titolo sarà visibile ...
Bodkin: See what we know about release date, storyline, cast and more - bodkin: See what we know about release date, storyline, cast and more - OTT Platform netflix prepares to launch ‘bodkin’. This is a story set in a quaint Irish hamlet, which witnesses a spree of murders. As the trio dig deep, they come across a murder, which may be linked ...
“Bodkin”, l’Irlanda non è proprio come ve la immaginate - “bodkin”, l’Irlanda non è proprio come ve la immaginate - Dopo “Only murders in the building”, la moda dei podcast sulla cronaca nera dà vita a una nuova serie, “bodkin”, in arrivo su netflix il 9 maggio. Protagonista è Gilbert Power (Will Forte), autore ame ...
Bodkin: Will Forte Takes The Role Of American Podcaster In Upcoming Miniseries; All You Need To Know - bodkin: Will Forte Takes The Role Of American Podcaster In Upcoming Miniseries; All You Need To Know - netflix's bodkin brings humor and suspense to the forefront as American podcasters unravel the mystery of Ireland's first serial killer.