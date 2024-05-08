Fonte : latuafonte di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Bodkin su Netflix | trama - cas - storia ve -a, finale e stagione 2

Bodkin Netflix

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a latuafonte©

Bodkin su Netflix: trama, cast, storia vera, finale e stagione 2 (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Dal 9 maggio 2024 è disponibile su Netflix Bodkin. Si tratta della serie TV thriller di commedia dark prodotta da Higher Ground, la società di Barack e Michelle Obama. La stagione è composta da 7 episodi ed è stata creata dallo scrittore britannico Jez Scharf. Ambientata in una città costiera irlandese, la trama vede protagonista un gruppo di podcaster che decide di indagare su delle sparizioni misteriose che sono avvenute diversi anni prima, tra oscuri e agghiaccianti segreti. Bodkin: la trama della serie TV su Netflix Leggi anche: Maxton Hall – Il mondo tra di noi: trama, cast, stagioni, cosa succede nei libri Leggi anche: Un uomo vero su Netflix: trama, cast, finale e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su latuafonte
Notizie su altre fonti: bodkin netflix

Bodkin: See what we know about release date, storyline, cast and more - bodkin: See what we know about release date, storyline, cast and more - OTT Platform netflix prepares to launch ‘bodkin’. This is a story set in a quaint Irish hamlet, which witnesses a spree of murders. As the trio dig deep, they come across a murder, which may be linked ...

“Bodkin”, l’Irlanda non è proprio come ve la immaginate - “bodkin”, l’Irlanda non è proprio come ve la immaginate - Dopo “Only murders in the building”, la moda dei podcast sulla cronaca nera dà vita a una nuova serie, “bodkin”, in arrivo su netflix il 9 maggio. Protagonista è Gilbert Power (Will Forte), autore ame ...

Bodkin: Will Forte Takes The Role Of American Podcaster In Upcoming Miniseries; All You Need To Know - bodkin: Will Forte Takes The Role Of American Podcaster In Upcoming Miniseries; All You Need To Know - netflix's bodkin brings humor and suspense to the forefront as American podcasters unravel the mystery of Ireland's first serial killer.

Video di Tendenza
Video Bodkin Netflix
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.