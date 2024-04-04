Bodkin | trailer della serie Netflix prodotta da Barak e Michelle Obama

Bodkin trailer

Bodkin, trailer della serie Netflix prodotta da Barak e Michelle Obama (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Il 9 maggio su Netflix debutta Bodkin, una serie televisiva che si preannuncia molto interessante, soprattutto per la presenza dell’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama e di sua moglie Michelle tra i produttori. Il titolo sarà visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick. La serie, in sette episodi, ripercorre le indagini di un gruppo di podcaster alle prese con la scomparsa di tre ragazzi. Bodkin è una serie commedia thriller dalle sfumature dark su un eclettico gruppo di podcaster che decide di indagare sulla misteriosa sparizione di tre estranei in un’idillica cittadina costiera in Irlanda. Ma seguendo varie piste, scoprono una storia ancora più grande e bizzarra di quanto potessero immaginare. Sinossi ...
