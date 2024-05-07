Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

Zest: exit dalla startup Futura (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Zest S.p.A. (Zest o “Società”), leader di mercato in Italia negli investimenti pre-seed e seed Venture Capital, nell'accelerazione di startup, nel supporto allo scale-up e nel Corporate Venturing comunica l'exit dalla startup Futura. La prima exit di Zest ha generato un ritorno sull'investimento iniziale del 15x ed è stata finalizzata nell'ambito del round Series A da 14 milioni di euro concluso dalla startup, che ha visto l'ingresso nel capitale sociale del Fondo di venture capital Francese Eurazeo, di Axon Partners Group e la partecipazione del precedente investitore United Ventures. Futura è stata accelerata nel 2021 dalla 18ª edizione di LUISS EnLabs, il programma ...
