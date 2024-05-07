- Zest - exit dalla startup Futura
Roma, 7 maggio 2024 – Zest S.p.A. (Zest o “Società”), leader di mercato in Italia negli investimenti pre-seed e seed Venture Capital, nell’accelerazione di startup, nel supporto allo scale-up e nel Corporate Venturing comunica l’exit dalla startup ...
Round da 14 milioni per Futura - Round da 14 milioni per Futura - Zest, società nata dalla fusione di Digital Magics e LVenture Group, ha annunciato l'exit dalla startup Futura che ha chiuso un round di serie A da 14 milioni di euro con l'ingresso nel capitale socia ...
Zest, exit dalla startup Futura: ritorno sull'investimento del 15x - Zest, exit dalla startup Futura: ritorno sull'investimento del 15x - (Teleborsa) - Zest, società quotata su Euronext Milan e nata dalla fusione di Digital Magics e LVenture Group, ha comunicato l'exit dalla startup Futura. La prima exit di Zest ha generato un ritorno ...
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR DSG SportLine del 2024 usata a Padova - Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR DSG SportLine del 2024 usata a Padova - Start and exit System), KESSY Full (Keyless Entry Start and exit System) sistema di blocco/sblocco portiere senza chiave, Keyless Easy Start - sistema di avviamento senza chiave, Lavafari integrati, ...