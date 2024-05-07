RDS Summer Festival 2024 | il programma - le citt - le da -e, la scaletta e i cantanti

- L’RDS Summer Festival arriva a Barletta : la magia della musica live con Achille Lauro e tanti altri!
RDS 100% Grandi Successi annuncia le tappe della terza edizione delL’RDS Summer Festival, l’evento musicale più atteso dell’estate! Dopo i numeri record dello scorso anno con oltre 130.000 presenze e più di 80 artisti coinvolti, il viaggio musicale ...
- Al Ferrara Summer Festival arriva Benson Boone : ecco quando
Ferrara, 29 aprile 2024 – Il Ferrara Summer Festival aprirà la quinta edizione con il fenomeno pop rock del momento Benson Boone, sul palco il prossimo 20 giugno. Ventun anni, ragazzo di indiscusso fascino, polistrumentista, svaria agilmente tra ...
- Il capo chiave di stagione è il jeans da donna in stile hippie contemporaneo - un jolly perfetto per i summer festival ma anche in città
Scenografici, boho chic, divertenti. I jeans da donna particolari sono il pezzo chiave di tendenza, che arriva direttamente dalle lussuose passerelle couture. Ma che si trova declinato in mille versioni easy e versatili anche nei brand più ...
The 14 best music festivals in Europe, from Nos Alive to Montreux Jazz Festival - summer GUIDE 2024: From city breaks to islands in the sun, there are loads of options to get your music fix abroad ...
Los Gatos Music and Arts hosts new bluegrass festival in June - Local bluegrass and Americana artists will perform June 22 at the Town Park Plaza for the admission-free festival, the latest in Los Gatos Music and Arts' efforts to host free community events while ...
RDS Summer Festival 2024: date, città e cantanti in programma - RDS summer festival 2024: date, città e cantanti in programma della terza edizione della manifestazione della radio.