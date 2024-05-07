NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2024 – Review

- NJPW : A Wrestling Dontaku sarà Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi per il titolo Global
Il prossimo 5 maggio la città di Fukuoka ospiterà una nuova edizione di Wrestling Dontaku. In attesa di scoprire la card completa dell’evento, c’è un match su tutti che strizza l’occhio ai fan della federazione numero uno del ...
Chris Jericho's Best Wrestling Matches - Chris Jericho's Best wrestling Matches - Chris Jericho has a case for being the wrestling GOAT when looking at his longevity, relevance, and legendary resume filled with classic matches!
Dave Meltzer Reveals How Tanga Loa Jumped Back To WWE From NJPW - Dave Meltzer Reveals How Tanga Loa Jumped Back To WWE From njpw - Loa wrestled for njpw as recently as March 31, where he challenged Great-O-Khan for the njpw King of Pro wrestling Championship, which he lost. Tonga's initial departure from njpw in February led some ...
Veteran Wrestler Predicts Outcome When Jon Moxley Loses World Title - Veteran Wrestler Predicts Outcome When Jon Moxley Loses World Title - The professional wrestling world has been abuzz with the recent reign of Jon Moxley as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The former WWE Superstar has been making waves in New Japan Pro-wrestling ...