Fonte : justcalcio di martedì 7 maggio 2024

L’Hull City licenzia Liam Rosenior dopo aver saltato gli spareggi per il campionato

L’Hull City licenzia Liam Rosenior dopo aver saltato gli spareggi per il campionato (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) 2024-05-07 15:31:40 Riportiamo fedelmente quest’ultima notizia pubblicata pochi minuti fa sul web, sull’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: L’Hull City si è separato dal tecnico Liam Rosenior dopo aver terminato fuori dai play-off del campionato. Il 39enne – che ha giocato più di 150 partite per i Tigers durante la sua carriera da giocatore – era stato nominato per il riconoscimento di Manager dell’anno della divisione in questa stagione, ma è stato licenziato secondo notizie diffuse martedì pomeriggio. Dai un’occhiata alle nostre altre storie qui: Saka si gode la “bellissima sfida” mentre l’Arsenal porta al traguardo la corsa al titolo della Premier LeagueIl Forest fallisce nel ricorso contro la detrazione di punti della Premier LeagueIl Liverpool punta a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: city liam

Liam Rosenior had a fanbase that adored him but Hull now risk going backwards after his sacking - and there is a fear players will follow him out of the door, writes KATHRYN BATTE - liam Rosenior had a fanbase that adored him but Hull now risk going backwards after his sacking - and there is a fear players will follow him out of the door, writes KATHRYN BATTE - After years of frustration and apathy under the previous ownership, all Hull supporters wanted was a manager and team that worked and played for the badge.

Hull City good vibes threatened as Ilicali copies Birmingham mistake, Rosenior becomes hot free agent - Hull city good vibes threatened as Ilicali copies Birmingham mistake, Rosenior becomes hot free agent - The good vibes have returned to Hull city but Acun Ilicali's Birmingham city-esque rash decision to sack liam Rosenior threatens to spoil all of ...

EFL Championship Club Hull City Sack Liam Rosenior After 18 Months In Charge - EFL Championship Club Hull city Sack liam Rosenior After 18 Months In Charge - liam Rosenior departs the MKM Stadium after 18 months in charge of the Tigers, who narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs this season ...

Video di Tendenza
Video L’Hull City
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.