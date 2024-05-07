Leicester | anche il Siviglia pensa a Maresca per la panchina

- Calcio : Leicester. Anche il Siviglia pensa a mister Maresca
Il tecnico italiano ha riportato le "Foxes" in Premier vincendo la Championship LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Dopo aver riportato il Leicester in Premier, dominando la Championship, Enzo Maresca ha attirato su di sè l'attenzione di tanti club europei. ...
- Il Leicester torna in Premier - Maresca : «Vardy un simbolo - spero che resti! Festeggiato con una pizzata - per il futuro serve chiarezza»
Le parole di Enzo Maresca, tecnico del Leicester, dopo la promozione delle Foxes in Premier League dopo la retrocessione dell’anno scorso Nello scorso week-end, con la vittoria contro il Preston il Leicester di Enzo Maresca è tornato in Premier ...
- Enzo Maresca riporta il Leicester in Premier League al primo colpo
Il tecnico campano ha riportato gli ex campioni di Inghilterra nella massima serie dopo un solo anno di assenza. Fondamentale la caduta del Leeds contro il Qpr, dopo Ranieri un altro italiano scrive la storia nelle Midlands
Club hope to prey on Leicester City’s financial issues for shock deal – Keeping dream alive - Club hope to prey on leicester City’s financial issues for shock deal – Keeping dream alive - Sevilla have not yet completely ruled out the possibility of hiring leicester City manager Enzo maresca this summer, with the option very much on the table. That’s according to Vamos Mi Sevilla, who ...
