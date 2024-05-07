Fonte : sportface di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

Leicester | anche il Siviglia pensa a Maresca per la panchina

Leicester: anche il Siviglia pensa a Maresca per la panchina (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Dopo aver riportato il Leicester in Premier League dominando la Championship, Enzo Maresca ha attirato su di sé l’attenzione di diversi club europei. Secondo il Daily Mail infatti, l’ex centrocampista ed ex vice di Pep Guardiola, ha molti ammiratori nel massimo campionato inglese e un po’ in tutta Europa. Il tabloid inglese tra i club interessati fa il nome del Siviglia, squadra in cui Maresca ha militato da giocatore tra il 2005 e il 2009, diventando uno dei beniamini della tifoseria. Inoltre ha anche fatto parte dello staff tecnico di Vincenzo Montella sulla panchina andalusa nel 2017. SportFace.
