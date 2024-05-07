Fonte : movieplayer di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley nelle prime raccapriccianti foto del body horror The Substance

Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley nelle prime raccapriccianti foto del body horror The Substance (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) La regista francese Coralie Fargeat torna a sconvolgere il pubblico con un horror impressionante presentato in concorso a Cannes 2024. Il concorso di Cannes 2024 metterà a dura prova gli spettatori con ben due body horror: il primo è il preannunciato ritorno alla regia del maestro David Cronenberg col thriller a tinte forti The Shrouds, ma a fargli buona compagnia troviamo l'opera seconda di Coralie Fargeat, The Substance, di cui sono state svelate le prime raccapriccianti immagini. Con un cast all star capitanato da Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley e Dennis Quaid, riassumere il plot di The Substance non è semplice. Sul sito ufficiale del Festival di Cannes si legge: "Hai mai sognato una versione migliore ...
