Body horror | i migliori manga e fumetti

Body horror

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
Body horror, i migliori manga e fumetti (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Arriva su Netflix Parasyte: the grey, tratto da un manga cult. Ecco alcuni comics da non perdere tra mutilazioni e trasformazioni raccapriccianti
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
  • Body horror

    Jennifer’s Body è uno di quei cult horror adolescenziali e di revenge, con una buona dose di possessione demoniaca. Sebbene sia uscito nel 2009, Jennifer’s Body è diventato un cult dell’horror solo ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Movie Review | 'The Boys': Plenty of horrors in this unfunny adult comedy - One of the most engaging moments in 'The Boys' happens in an elaborate well-staged pre-interval sequence where everything goes haywire. We see thermocol balls flying from a beanbag and the fight ...msn

Most Anticipated horror Novels of April 2024 - Here are 10 Most Anticipated horror Novels of April 2024 that are set to deliver spine-tingling scares with a side of chuckles, proving that even the darkest tales can have a silver lining.gobookmart

Review: 'Love Lies Bleeding' a nonconformist thrill ride - The toxicity of love and infatuation is at the heart of Rose Glass’s incendiary “Love Lies Bleeding.” Imagine the Body horror of David Cronenberg mixed with the absurdist, verging on comedic, crime ...wvgazettemail

Video di Tendenza
Video Body horror
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.