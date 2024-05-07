Bocciati o promossi? I voti di Vogue al look delle star al Met Gala 2024 sono interattivi

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024), il grande organizzatore del Met, ha dato la possibilità al pubblico di votare ivisti sul tappeto rosso. Non in termini estetici, ma sulla capacità di centrare il tema. Il Met, infatti, è un vero incubo per gli stylist non solo perché devono ingegnarsi a trovare il vestito giusto per le e i loro committenti, ma anche essere in linea con l’argomento della serata. Pena, la riprovazione di tutto il mondo della moda. In questo caso, il dress code era infatti ispirato al racconto sci-fi Il giardino del tempo, una novella di J.G. Ballard sul senso della bellezza che sfugge (ve la spieghiamo nel dettaglio qui). Probabilmente a quest’ora avrete già visto le foto di quasi tutte le celebrities che hanno partecipato al Meta New York. Alcune ...

Met Gala 2024: The Star-Studded Red Carpet Sparks Hilarious Memes That Will Make You LOL; Check VIRAL Tweets - Met gala 2024: The Star-Studded Red Carpet Sparks Hilarious Memes That Will Make You LOL; Check VIRAL Tweets - The MET gala 2024 red carpet gala has erupted with a frenzy of several meme-worthy moments and hilarious sensations that will surely make you LOL! From Zendeya's OTT blue mermaid look to Nicholas ...

Per l'occasione, i due hanno sfoggiato un total look firmato Diesel - Per l'occasione, i due hanno sfoggiato un total look firmato Diesel - ROMA – Sfilata di star anche per questa edizione del Met gala, l’annuale evento di raccolta fondi a ... Per l’occasione, i due hanno sfoggiato un total look firmato Diesel: abito floreale per lei, ...

Met Gala 2024: Netizens Can't Get Enough Of Alia Bhatt's Look, Say 'She Ate Everyone Up' - Met gala 2024: Netizens Can't Get Enough Of Alia Bhatt's look, Say 'She Ate Everyone Up' - Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree at Met gala 2024 has the Internet completely enthralled. See how fans are reacting to her look.