Fonte : zonawrestling di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

WWE | Bloodline vs Bloodline 2 0 - si pensa ad un ex-membro della stable per affiancare Roman Reigns

WWE Bloodline

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

WWE: Bloodline vs Bloodline 2.0, si pensa ad un ex-membro della stable per affiancare Roman Reigns (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Manca tanto, forse fin troppo, per arrivare ad uno scontro fra la Bloodline originale, passatemi il termine, quella capitanata da Roman Reigns per intenderci e la Bloodline 2.0 ovvero quella che stiamo vedendo in queste ultime settimane con a capo sembrerebbe Solo Sikoa. Solo è stato affiancato da Tama Tonga e Tanga Loa o Tonga Loa, che dir si voglia, con i due fratelli che quindi fanno ora parte della stable samoana. Un ex-membro onorario Sulle spine invece c’è Paul Heyman con il Wise Man sempre più travolto dalla situazione che ha affermato che in tutto ciò Roman Reigns non c’entra nulla e in storyline, non ne sa nulla. Tutti ormai siamo convinti che al ritorno del Tribal Chief avremo una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: bloodline roman

Booking Solo Sikoa's Next Steps for Bloodline on WWE SmackDown Without Roman Reigns - Booking Solo Sikoa's Next Steps for bloodline on WWE SmackDown Without roman Reigns - Solo Sikoa continued the redesign of The bloodline Saturday at WWE Backlash with the introduction of Tanga Loa, who assisted him and his brother, Tama ...

WWE legend must return after 1261 days to be a part of Jey Uso's new Bloodline after Paul Heyman's subtle request to him - WWE legend must return after 1261 days to be a part of Jey Uso's new bloodline after Paul Heyman's subtle request to him - During the confrontation, Paul Heyman had meaningful eye contact with Jey Uso. The Wiseman seemingly hinted that he didn't approve of the new bloodline's actions. Following the exchange, WWE legend ...

Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso after confrontation with The Bloodline - Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso after confrontation with The bloodline - The WWE universe is abuzz with speculation following a cryptic message from Solo Sikoa aimed at Jey Uso, sparking questions about the future of The bloodline faction. The drama unfolded at WWE ...

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Bloodline
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.