WWE | Bloodline vs Bloodline 2 0 - si pensa ad un ex-membro della stable per affiancare Roman Reigns

- WWE : Roman Reigns assente ma solo fisicamente. Libertà creativa per lui sulla storyline della Bloodline
Dopo la sconfitta subìta per mano di Cody Rhodes nel main event di WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns si è preso una pausa per dedicarsi ad altro e per la cronaca lo abbiamo già visto su un set di un film. Intanto orfana del Tribal Chief, la ...
- WRESTLEMANIA : Cody Rhodes batte Roman Reigns e finisce la sua storia! Bloodline annullata dalle leggende
Ci siamo, è questo il momento che tutti aspettavamo, siamo arrivati al Main Event della Night 2 di WRESTLEMANIA 40. Siamo alla resa dei conti, al secondo atto, fra Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes, questo match per Roman significa consacrarsi ancor ...
- Seth Rollins : “Non credevo che Roman si sarebbe fatto vivo - l’aggressione della Bloodline mi ha lasciato parecchie ferite”
Seth Rollins e Cody Rhodes hanno subito una cruda aggressione da parte di The Rock e Roman Reigns nel main event dell’ultima puntata di Raw. Non tutto è andato secondo i piani dei face che affronteranno la Bloodline a WrestleMania, e Seth ...
