Fonte : game-experience di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade | Wrath of the Mutants - la recensione

Teenage Mutant

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, la recensione (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants ci insegna, ancora una volta, che quando si riporta in auge qualcosa che è “già stato” in un passato lontano (ma non lontanissimo), i compiti non vanno mai fatti sottogamba. Per giunta, quando hai un evento che coincide con i 40 anni di attività di un franchise con una fanbase di dimensione planetaria. Insomma, se sbagli ti fai molto male. Raw Thrills e GameMill Entertainment ci hanno provato, ma l’ultima uscita sul campo non è stata delle più felici. Il gameplay è rimasto troppo ancorato alle radici del passato – parliamo del 2017, giusto per contestualizzare – senza offrire dei “veri” spunti di novità, eccezion fatta per l’innesto di alcuni nuovi livelli e mosse speciali dei personaggi. Il contesto ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: mutant ninja
  • Teenage Mutant

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Il leggendario film delle Tartarughe Ninja del 1990 continua a brillare nel cuore dei fan, con uno dei suoi sceneggiatori, Bobby Herbeck, che rivela l’influenza inaspettata di Star Wars durante la sua creazione. ... Continua a leggere>>

  • Teenage Mutant

    Paramount Pictures ha annunciato la produzione del film tratto dal fumetto Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, pubblicato da IDW Comics. Il fumetto Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin verrà adattato in un film live-action da Paramount Pictures e il progetto sarà destinato a un ... Continua a leggere>>

  • Teenage Mutant

    Su Amazon potete attualmente trovare la versione Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray di Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante in offerta. Le Tartarughe Ninja fanno parte di quella particolare tipologia di personaggi che negli anni hanno saputo reinventarsi senza rinunciare mai alle proprie origini e cuore. Il ... Continua a leggere>>

Legendary Comic Artist Jack Kirby Gets His Own TMNT Action Figure From NECA - NECA has revealed a new action figure for its Teenage mutant ninja Turtles line and it’s of legendary comic artist Jack Kirby . As you know, Kirby is the creator of and co-creator of some of Marvel’s ... Continua a leggere>>

Roman Reigns is Shredder in WWE’s latest collab with TMNT - Toy News International shared images from Mattel’s first wave of their WWE x Teenage mutant ninja Turtles crossover figures. This new series includes the New Day’s Kofi Kingston as Michelangelo and ... Continua a leggere>>

Paramount, Skydance Exclusive Negotiating Window Ends But David Ellison Still In Mix; Par Board Meets, With Sony-Apollo Offer On The Table – Update - Paramount's month-long exclusive negotiating window with Skydance ends tonight with a deal still in limbo, and suitors Sony and Apollo in the mix. Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Teenage Mutant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.