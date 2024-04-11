Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | The Last Ronin diventerà un film live-action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin diventerà un film live-action (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) Paramount Pictures ha annunciato la produzione del film tratto dal fumetto Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, pubblicato da IDW Comics. Il fumetto Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin verrà adattato in un film live-action da Paramount Pictures e il progetto sarà destinato a un pubblico adulto. La storia raccontata tra le pagine dell'opera pubblicata da IDW è infatti particolarmente violenta, dark e terrificante. Il nuovo progetto La sceneggiatura di Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin sarà ...
