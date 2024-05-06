Sony ritira il requisito di collegamento a PSN per i fan di Helldivers 2! Leggi il comunicato completo

- Helldivers 2 : dietrofront di Sony per gli account PSN su PC
Il tuffo all’inferno (tra i fan indiavolati) di Sony ha un lieto fine: non servono più gli account PSN per giocare a Helldivers 2 su PC Il buon senso ha infine prevalso: Sony ha ufficialmente fatto dietrofront sull’account PSN come requisito ...
- Helldivers 2 - Sony ha rimosso l’obbligatorietà dell’account PlayStation su PC dopo le proteste
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha appena confermato ufficialmente che non renderà obbligatorio l’utilizzo dell’account PlayStation Network su Helldivers 2 su PC Steam, cercando in questo modo di porre un freno al netto malcontento dei ...
- Helldivers 2 - Sony modifica prontamente le FAQ sul PSN dopo le numerose critiche
Sony ha provveduto a modificare le risposte alla FAQ riguardanti il PlayStation Network dopo le numerose critiche a Helldivers 2. Nelle ultime ore, gli sviluppatori di Helldivers 2 hanno informato i videogiocatori di dover obbligatoriamente ...
Sony: PlayStation Accounts No Longer Required for Helldivers 2 PC Players - sony: PlayStation Accounts No Longer Required for helldivers 2 PC Players - sony won't require PSN accounts for helldivers 2 on Steam after all. The studio says it is 'still learning what's best for PC players' after the game was review-bombed.
Helldivers 2 May Turn Negative Steam Reviews into a Fashionable In-Game Cape - helldivers 2 May Turn Negative Steam Reviews into a Fashionable In-Game Cape - In case you somehow missed it, the last few days have been unusually rocky for helldivers 2 and developer Arrowhead Game Studios. PlayStation reinstated its PSN-Steam account linking mandate — which ...
Good news for Helldivers 2 fans! Sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement - Good news for helldivers 2 fans! sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement - sony's May 6 update reverses the previous mandatory requirment to link PSN accounts for players to access helldivers 2 on Steam.