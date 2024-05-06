Fonte : helpmetech di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Sony ritira il requisito di collegamento a PSN per i fan di Helldivers 2! Leggi il comunicato completo

Sony ritira

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a helpmetech©

Sony ritira il requisito di collegamento a PSN per i fan di Helldivers 2! Leggi il comunicato completo (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Dopo aver pesantemente criticato il progetto di Arrowhead Game Studio e Sony, i fan di Helldivers hanno finalmente ottenuto risultati. Il 6 maggio, la casa editrice del gioco di tiro tattico a squadre, Sony Interactive Entertainment, ha rilasciato una dichiarazione di rettifica riguardante le loro precedenti affermazioni sulla necessità per i giocatori di collegare i loro account Steam e PlayStation Network. La scadenza precedentemente fissata per questa operazione era il 6 maggio, il che ha escluso i giocatori in oltre 170 paesi. I fan hanno sommerso la piattaforma con centinaia di migliaia di recensioni negative, spingendo Sony nell’angolo per affrontare il problema evidente. Rompendo il silenzio sulla politica impopolare, PlayStation ha scritto sul suo account ufficiale X/Twitter nell’aggiornamento del 6 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su helpmetech
Notizie su altre fonti: sony helldivers

Sony: PlayStation Accounts No Longer Required for Helldivers 2 PC Players - sony: PlayStation Accounts No Longer Required for helldivers 2 PC Players - sony won't require PSN accounts for helldivers 2 on Steam after all. The studio says it is 'still learning what's best for PC players' after the game was review-bombed.

Helldivers 2 May Turn Negative Steam Reviews into a Fashionable In-Game Cape - helldivers 2 May Turn Negative Steam Reviews into a Fashionable In-Game Cape - In case you somehow missed it, the last few days have been unusually rocky for helldivers 2 and developer Arrowhead Game Studios. PlayStation reinstated its PSN-Steam account linking mandate — which ...

Good news for Helldivers 2 fans! Sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement - Good news for helldivers 2 fans! sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement - sony's May 6 update reverses the previous mandatory requirment to link PSN accounts for players to access helldivers 2 on Steam.

Video di Tendenza
Video Sony ritira
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.