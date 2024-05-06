Fonte : 361magazine di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Met Gala | se ne parli male non vieni più invitato I vip banditi dalla kermesse

Met Gala

Met Gala: se ne “parli male” non vieni più invitato. I vip banditi dalla kermesse (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Al Met Gala di New York è vietato parlare male dell’evento. Gli ospiti che sono stati banditi e i motivi  Ogni primo lunedì di maggio si tiene a New York il Met Gala, una ricorrenza che unisce tutti gli esperti del mondo della moda, nonché l’evento più glamour dell’anno durante il quale una parata di celebrità sfila sul tappeto rosso che ricopre la scalinata del Metropolitan Museum di New York. La kermesse nasce per finanziare il Costume Institute, la sezione del museo dedicata alla storia del costume e della moda, ma non tutti i vip presenti si sono sentiti “a proprio agio” durante il prestigioso evento. La folla, gli abiti pomposi, i tributi a designer malvisti dagli animalisti, le regole imposte dall’organizzazione e altri dettagli emersi da chi, al Met Gala, c’è stato, rivelano uno ...
