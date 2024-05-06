LeddarTech Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 9 - 2024

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that Frantz Saintellemy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer of LeddarTech, are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference. Date:May 9, 2024 Event details: The presentation can be accessed live at 10:45 a.m. EDT by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/4blJCSE LeddarTech will be available to host Virtual one-on-ones with ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- LeddarTech Scheduled to Present to Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference at Noon EDT on April 4 - 2024
QUEBEC CITY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, ...
LeddarTech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results - QUEBEC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (" LeddarTech " or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI - based low - level sensor ...
