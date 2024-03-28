LeddarTech Scheduled to Present to Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference at Noon EDT on April 4, 2024 (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) QUEBEC CITY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that it is Scheduled to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 4, 2024 from 12:00-12:30 EDT. The Emerging Growth Conference, a prestigious event that brings together innovative companies and influential Investors, will be held on April 3-4, 2024. This live, interactive online event will allow existing ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
LeddarTech Announces Participation at 36th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 17-19, 2024 in Dana Point, California - Detailed price information for LeddarTech Holdings Inc (LDTC-Q) from The Globe and Mail including charting and trades.theglobeandmail
