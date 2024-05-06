Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

La capsule collection Resort 2024 di H&M Studio ispirata all’Italia è un must have

capsule collection

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

La capsule collection Resort 2024 di H&M Studio ispirata all’Italia è un must have (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) La prima capsule collection ispirata all’Italia Resort 2024 di H&M Studio è una vera e propria vibe estiva. Quest’anno il colosso moda ha lanciato una linea che celebra con stile la stagione delle feste estive. Immaginatevi a passeggiare in palazzi italiani da sogno o a vagare lungo i canali di Venezia: questa è l’essenza catturata da questa collezione. Ispirati ai vorticosi vetri veneziani e alle magiche grotte incrostate di conchiglie, tutto ci dice assolutamente: estate e vacanze. Arriva la prima capsule collection Resort 2024 di H&M Studio ispirata all’Italia La collezione, che verrà lanciata in alcuni negozi selezionati e online su ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: capsule collection

This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - Move over overflowing closets and fleeting trends, for Aristobrat’s wardrobe staples are here to stay. Built on the foundation of accessibility and adaptability, the brand curates timeless collections ...

Venus Williams is chic in polka dot suit while joined by Hannah Waddingham during the launch of Saks and Stella McCartney's Stellabration capsule collection in New York City - Venus Williams is chic in polka dot suit while joined by Hannah Waddingham during the launch of Saks and Stella McCartney's Stellabration capsule collection in New York City - McCartney, 52, donned a cropped black jacket on top of a polka-dotted dress as she celebrated the launch of her new capsule collection. The designer also wore a pair of black leggings that paired ...

ICYMI: HUGO’s Formula 1 capsule, Filippa K’s Swedish summer and Louis Vuitton in flight mode - ICYMI: HUGO’s Formula 1 capsule, Filippa K’s Swedish summer and Louis Vuitton in flight mode - Aeyde’s pearl collection Berlin-based accessory brand Aeyed just launched its first-ever Pearl capsule, a jewellery collection of Keshi and freshwater pearls made in Italy. Accompanied by a campaign ...

Video di Tendenza
Video capsule collection
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.