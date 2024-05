F1 | GP Miami - Max Verstappen | Felice per Land - noi analizzeremo tutto

Lando Norris: Donald Trump told me he was my ‘lucky charm’ after first F1 win - Lando Norris: Donald Trump told me he was my ‘lucky charm’ after first F1 win - Donald Trump told Lando Norris that he was his “lucky charm” following the British driver’s maiden victory at the miami Grand Prix. In his 110th attempt, Norris captured the Formula One win that had ...

F1. A Miami la spunta Lando Norris, Verstappen “solo” secondo - F1. A miami la spunta Lando Norris, verstappen “solo” secondo - verstappen, dunque, conquista la pole position, davanti alle Ferrari di Leclerc e Sainz, con Perez quarto, Lando Norris quinto, Oscar Piastri sesto; a completamento delle prime dieci posizioni, George ...

Norris's pace on used mediums was "insane" says Verstappen - Norris's pace on used mediums was "insane" says verstappen - Max verstappen admits to being stunned by Lando Norris's pace during the miami Grand Prix.