Conference League - designato l’ARBITRO di Club Brugge-Fiorentina | ecco la scelta della Uefa

Conference League, designato l’ARBITRO di Club Brugge-Fiorentina: ecco la scelta della Uefa (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) La scelta per la gara di ritorno tra Club Brugge e Fiorentina, valida per la semifinale di Conference League. I dettagli La Uefa ha reso nota la squadra arbitrale che dirigerà il ritorno della semifinale di Conference League tra Club Brugge e Fiorentina. Club Brugge- FiorentinaArbitro: Halil Umut Meler TURAssistenti arbitri: Mustafa Eyisoy TUR e Kerem Ersoy TURQuarto ufficiale:
