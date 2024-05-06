Conference League - designato l’ARBITRO di Club Brugge-Fiorentina | ecco la scelta della Uefa

- Napoli - obiettivo ottavo posto per andare in Conference League
Il Napoli potrebbe ancora puntare alla Conference League raggiungendo l’ottavo posto nella classifica di campionato. La stagione di campionato del Napoli non è stata certamente … L'articolo Napoli, obiettivo ottavo posto per andare in Conference ...
- Europa League : la Roma sogna l’impresa - ma per i bookie la finale sarà Atalanta-Bayer. In Conference League - la Fiorentina in pole per il titolo
Bilancio agrodolce per le due italiane impegnate nelle semifinali di Europa League. Andata da dimenticare per la Roma, che un anno dopo ha trovato...
- Semifinale di Conference League : vittoria al 91? per la Fiorentina
Gioia per i Viola che al Franchi vincono la sfida di andata della Semifinale di Conference League. Tra Fiorentina e Bruges termina con la vittoria per 3-2 in favore della squadra allenata da Italiano. Sottil apre le marcature con una perla dal ...
New Korean head coach for Vietnamese men's football highlights loyalty, teamwork - New Korean head coach for Vietnamese men's football highlights loyalty, teamwork - K league-winning coach Kim Sang-sik who was recently named to lead the Vietnamese men's senior and under-23 national football teams emphasized loyalty and teamwork as he vowed to lead Vietnam to ...
Kentucky, Texas Claim Key Series Wins, Highlighting College Baseball’s Weekend (Off The Bat) - Kentucky, Texas Claim Key Series Wins, Highlighting College Baseball’s Weekend (Off The Bat) - In the midst of finals season, here are 15 takeaways from around the country on the weekend that was in college baseball.
Knicks face Pacers, an old-school playoff rival wtih new-age game - Knicks face Pacers, an old-school playoff rival wtih new-age game - Back when the New York Knicks would annually march on in the NBA playoffs, they’d almost always run into the Indiana Pacers. With the teams set to renew their playoff rivalry Monday in the NBA Eastern ...