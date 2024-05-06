Cina | box office supera 1,5 mld yuan durante vacanze primo maggio

(Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Pechino, 06 mag – (Xinhua) – Il boxcinese ha incassato oltre 1,52 miliardi di(circa 210 milioni di dollari)i cinque giorni di vacanza che si sono conclusi ieri, segnando il terzor incasso della storia per ledel. Secondo la piattaforma di dati cinematografici Beacon, la festivita’ ha visto un numero record di proiezioni, per un totale di 2,4 milioni. In testa alla classifica delle vendite festive c’e’ il thriller d’azione “Formed Police Unit”, che ha guadagnato 405 milioni di. Segue la commedia cinese “The Last Frenzy”, che esplora le scelte di vita di fronte alla morte, con 390 milioni di. Il thriller d’azione e crimine di Hong Kong “Twilight of ...

