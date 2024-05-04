WWE | Joe Gacy di NXT potrebbe sbarcare presto nel main roster

WWE Joe

WWE: Joe Gacy di NXT potrebbe sbarcare presto nel main roster (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Il Draft 2024 è passato agli archivi seppur senza grossi colpi di scena. Alcune star di NXT sono state promosse al main roster come ad esempio Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin e Lyra Valkyria. Ora, però, un’altra star di NXT potrebbe presto passare a Raw o SmackDown. Si tratta di Joe Gacy. Si pensa di portarlo nel main roster Secondo quanto evidenziato da PWInsider, Joe Gacy sarebbe in odore di promozione nel main roster. Seppur il Draft si sia da poco concluso, la star di NXT potrebbe arrivare presto a Raw o SmackDown. Gacy nei giorni scorsi si sarebbe recato presso il quartier generale WWE proprio per discutere del passaggio al ...
