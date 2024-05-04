Triple H | A Drew Gulak è semplicemente scaduto il contratto - poi la frecciata a Fightful e PWInsider

3 giorni fa è stata finalmente ufficializzata la notizia che molti fan aspettavano: Drew McIntyre ha finalmente rinnovato con la WWE. Il suo vecchio contratto sarebbe scaduto di lì a breve, per cui il web era già pieno di speculazioni su un suo possibile abbandono. Dave Meltzer ha riferito ... Continua a leggere>>
Le theme song, quante volte ci siamo affezionati ad una particolare theme song di un lottatore e ogni volta che la sentiamo la cantiamo a squarciagola, come può essere ad esempio Kingdom, quella di Cody Rhodes che ogni settimana viene cantata dai fan. Nel mondo del wrestling però, spesso ... Continua a leggere>>
WWE Backlash France 2024 LIVE RESULTS: Champ Cody Rhodes BEATS AJ Styles, Damian Priest retains title against Jey Uso - WWE Backlash France is FINALLY here and there are several mouthwatering fights on tonight’s historic card. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will lock horns in the headline dream match, with the ... Continua a leggere>>
Terry Mosher talks about Montreal, cartooning and his new Expos book - Mosher writes fans can argue over who the best Expos player was — Carter, Dawson, Tim Raines, Pedro Martinez, Vladimir Guerrero or Larry Walker — but the most notorious player was definitely Bill Lee, ... Continua a leggere>>
drew McIntyre on WWE Exit, The Rock's Reveal - D rew McIntyre, once hailed by Vince McMahon as "The Chosen One" and a fast-rising star with an Intercontinental Championship win shortly after his main roster debut, has candidly discussed his ... Continua a leggere>>