WWE: I fan rivogliono Broken Dreams e Drew McIntyre li spinge a tempestare di tweet Triple H (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Le theme song, quante volte ci siamo affezionati ad una particolare theme song di un lottatore e ogni volta che la sentiamo la cantiamo a squarciagola, come può essere ad esempio Kingdom, quella di Cody Rhodes che ogni settimana viene cantata dai fan. Nel mondo del wrestling però, spesso avviene che le theme vengano cambiate vuoi per un turn o vuoi per altro questo avviene e spesso il cambio non rende proprio giustizia al lottatore di turno. Ancora una volta…rivogliamo Broken Dreams Per quanto Gallantry sia un’ottima theme song per Drew McIntyre non possiamo non ammettere che siamo tutti rimasti in realtà legati alla sua prima theme ovvero Broken Dreams e non solo noi. Infatti più volte lo stesso Drew ha ammesso che gli piacerebbe tornare ad avere la sua ...
