Highlights e gol Manchester City-Wolves 5-1 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights e gol Manchester City-Wolves 5-1: Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Gli Highlights e i gol di Manchester City-Wolves 5-1, match valido per la 36esima giornata di Premier League. Vittoria fondamentale dei Citizens, che proseguono la rincorsa all’Arsenal capolista, e si riportano a -1 con una gara in meno. Decisivo Erling Haaland, che infila un poker con tre reti nel primo tempo e due rigori, e stende gli arancioneri. Del sudcoreano Hee-Chan Hwang la rete del momentaneo 3-1 degli ospiti, mentre nel finale Julian Alvarez firma il definitivo 5-1. Di seguito, ecco le azioni salienti della partita dell’Etihad Stadium. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: highlights manchester
  • Highlights gol

    Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Manchester United-Burnley 1-1, match della trentacinquesima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024. Al 79? Antony sblocca il risultato e illude il pubblico casalingo di Old Trafford. All’87’ però Amdouni su rigore realizza la rete del definitivo 1-1. ... Continua a leggere>>

  • Highlights gol

    Il video con gli Highlights e i gol di Brighton-Manchester City 0-4, match valido per il recupero della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024. Ad Amex Arena debacle della squadra di De Zerbi contro la squadra che ha il destino nelle proprie mani per la conquista del titolo e lo ... Continua a leggere>>

  • Highlights gol

    Il video con Highlights e gol di Manchester United-Sheffield United 4-2, match valido per la ventinovesima giornata della Premier League 2023/2024. Spettacolo e incertezza all’Old Trafford, dove i Red Devils vanno in svantaggio due volte per poi rimettere le cose a posto grazie alla doppietta di ... Continua a leggere>>

Crystal Palace vs manchester United Predicted lineup, betting tips, odds, injury news, H2H, telecast - Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace host Erik ten Hag's manchester United in gameweek 36 of Premier League 2023-24 at Selhurst Park. Continua a leggere>>

Man City 5-1 Wolves: Erling Haaland scores four as champions move to within three wins of another title - Erling Haaland produced a breath-taking performance as manchester City beat Wolves 5-1, scoring four goals as the champions moved to within three wins of a record fourth consecutive Premier League ... Continua a leggere>>

Erling Haaland batters Wolves to keep Man City on Arsenal's tails - 5 talking points - Erling Haaland scored all four goals as City moved back to within a point of Arsenal following their win over Bournemouth earlier on Saturday ... Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights gol
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.