"Fashion in Flair". L'artigianato di qualità nelle sale del Real Collegio

”Fashion in Flair”. L’artigianato di qualità nelle sale del Real Collegio (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) E’ tornato a Lucca il grande salotto delL’artigianato italiano, con oggi e domani Fashion in Flair al Real Collegio. Organizzato dall’Associazione culturale ‘Eccellenti Maestrie‘, l’evento è stato inaugurato con il taglio del nastro alla presenza dell’assessore al commercio Paola Granucci, la presidente dell’Associazione culturale ‘Eccellenti Maestrie‘ Elisa Bianchi, il direttore artistico Ilaria Mari, Silvia del Carlo vicepresidente Banca del Monte, Massimo Dini di Confartigianato, Nicola D’Olivo per Confcommercio e Federico Lanza, presidente di Federmoda. Con l’obiettivo di superare i successi delle edizioni precedenti, Fashion in Flair ospita quest’anno 120 espositori accuratamente selezionati provenienti da diverse regioni italiane, ognuno portatore di un pezzo ...
    Lucca si prepara ad accogliere la quindicesima edizione di Fashion in Flair, la mostra-mercato dell’artigianato Made in Italy che abbraccia i settori Moda, bellezza, design e food. L’evento, in programma dal 3 al 5 maggio al Real Collegio, è stato presentato ieri mattina dalle assessore alla ... Continua a leggere>>

fashion in flair”. L’artigianato di qualità nelle sale del Real Collegio - Oggi e domani l’appuntamento con oltre 120 espositori provenienti da tutta Italia: ognuno portatore di un pezzo unico dell’arte artigianale. Continua a leggere>>

