Anya Taylor-Joy sfoggia un look da collezione di Paco Rabanne durante il press tour di Furiosa | A Mad Max Saga

‘Furiosa’ To Fire Back At Furball As ‘Mad Max’ Prequel Has Edge Over ‘Garfield’ During Memorial Day Frame – Box Office Early look - Biggest Memorial Day weekend of all-time at the domestic box office was notched in 2022 by Top Gun: Maverick with $160.5M. Last year, Disney’s live-action take of classic toon, Little Mermaid, sang ... Continua a leggere>>

The Fall Guy post-credit scene includes major cameo and behind the scenes insight - Guy is in cinemas now, and while it has nothing to do with its TV show namesake, there is a hint towards its legacy in the post-credits scene. Continua a leggere>>

Anya taylor-joy Wore the Unfussy Summer Staple Kylie Jenner's a Fan of, Too - During the last week of April, the Dune 2 actress shared a series of photos from a trip to Yosemite. She was snapped wearing a sporty-chic outfit consisting of a yellow baseball hat and a tank top ... Continua a leggere>>