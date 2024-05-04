Anya Taylor-Joy sfoggia un look da collezione di Paco Rabanne durante il press tour di Furiosa | A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy sfoggia un look da collezione di Paco Rabanne durante il press tour di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Anya Taylor-Joy ha sfoggiato uno di quegli abiti della storia della moda (un po’ stile Zendaya) per il press tour del suo ultimo film, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”, in occasione della première australiana, con un look di grande effetto proveniente dagli archivi di Paco Rabanne. Anya Taylor-Joy stile Zendaya al press tour di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga con un Rabanne da collezione Anya Taylor-Joy ha indossato un mini abito in cotta di maglia della collezione Haute Couture Primavera 1996 del marchio, creato dallo stesso ...
