The Magic Faraway Tree, Andrew Garfield e Claire Foy star del film: riprese al via tra un mese (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) I due interpreti protagonisti dell'adattamento delle opere letterarie di Enid Blyton. L'adattamento cinematografico dei libri di Enid Blyton, The Magic Faraway Tree avrà come protagonisti la star di The Amazing Spider-Man Andrew Garfield e la star di The Crown ed Estranei Claire Foy. La sceneggiatura sarà scritta da Simon Farnaby e la regia è stata affidata a Ben Gregor. Basato sulla serie di romanzi per bambini dal titolo The Faraway Tree, il film seguirà le vicende di Polly e Tim e dei loro figli Beth, Joe e Fran, una famiglia moderna costretta a trasferirsi nella remota campagna inglese. Garfield interpreterà Tim mentre Foy sarà Polly. Dalla città alla campagna Poco tempo …
