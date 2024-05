Campus Riots and a Chicago Convention: Deja Vu All Over Again - Ominously, enrollment in higher education peaked in 2010, declined by 10% even before covid-19 and has continued to decline since. And the long-term trend seems almost certain to be downward from ... Continua a leggere>>

The Story Behind Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts Movie - But then came the covid-19 pandemic, when Seinfeld had to stop doing standup ... Kellogg and Post were both founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, and had a long history of competing against each other. Continua a leggere>>

Mappa del long covid nei bimbi, da irritabilità a fobie e attacchi di panico - Ogni età ha il suo long covid, almeno tra i bambini. Una ricerca presentata al Meeting Pas - Pediatric Academic Societies 2024, che si apre oggi a Toronto in Canada, 'mappa' i sintomi della sindrome ... Continua a leggere>>