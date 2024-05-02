stand-up comedy show con Laura Pusceddu "Gonadi e altre parti del mondo” - “Gonadi e altre parti del mondo” è una stand-up comedy che tratta il rapporto tra i generi e i sessi dal punto di vista di una ragazza trans e vira dall'esperienza personale, dall'infanzia e dal luogo ...

Continua a leggere>>

How Gen Z are glamorizing laundromats as their 'home away from home' where they cry, go on dates and hang out with friends - with comedians hosting shows inside - Laundromats have become more than just the place you go to lather, rinse, and repeat - with Gen Z hailing the humble washer-dryer institutions as their 'home away from home.' ...

Continua a leggere>>

How stand-up has helped my research career - From being more courageous to going with the flow, Amanda Hammond talks about what she has learned from stand-up comedy and applied to her life in research.

Continua a leggere>>