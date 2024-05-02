Stand-up comedy show con Laura Pusceddu Gonadi e altre parti del mondo

Stand-up comedy show con Laura Pusceddu "Gonadi e altre parti del mondo” (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Arezzo, 2 maggio 2024 – Prosegue la rassegna culturale "con-divisæ" utilizzando anche la chiave comunicativa più ironica e satirica della Stand-up comedy con ospite la giovane comica Laura Pusceddu e il suo spettacolo d’esordio “Gonadi e altre parti del mondo” Domenica 5 Maggio alle ore 21.30 presso il Circolo Aurora di Arezzo. “Gonadi e altre parti del mondo” è una Stand-up comedy che tratta il rapporto tra i generi e i sessi dal punto di vista di una ragazza trans e vira dall'esperienza personale, dall'infanzia e dal luogo in cui si è vissuti, fino alle attuali difficoltà dell'essere uomo, donna e altro. Laura ...
