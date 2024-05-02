Playoff Nba | Boston elimina Miami - super Doncic fa volare Dallas contro i Clippers

Playoff Nba: Boston elimina Miami, super Doncic fa volare Dallas contro i Clippers (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Milano, 2 maggio 2024 – Boston avanza al secondo turno, eliminando Miami in gara 5 e vendicando così la sconfitta patita nella finale della Eastern Conference di un anno fa. Dallas invece piazza un altro colpo a Los Angeles e adesso ai Mavericks manca solo una vittoria per mandare a casa i Clippers. Questi i verdetti delle due partite di Playoff Nba disputate nella notte, entrambe sostanzialmente senza storia. I Celtics non si lasciano sfuggire l'occasione di chiudere sul parquet amico la serie con gli Heat, che vengono travolti al Td Garden con il risultato di 118-84. Assenze da una parte e da quell'altra alla palla a due: coach Mazzulla è costretto a rinunciare a Porzingis, mentre coach Spoelstra deve fare a meno di Butler, Rozier e pure Jaquez. La partenza dei locali è fenomenale, ...
