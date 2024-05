Megalopolis | Francis Ford Coppola condivide la prima immagine ufficiale del film

'TV Glow' recreated Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine TV obsessions - Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine discuss the parallels between their movie "I Saw the TV Glow," in theaters Friday, and real-life TV shows over which fans obsess.

Continua a leggere>>

Anne Hathaway: 'Idea of You' offers rare look at 40-year-old woman falling in love - Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway says she wanted to star in the romantic film, "The Idea of You," because she hadn't yet played a woman in her 40s falling in love.

Continua a leggere>>

First look at Adam Driver's new movie megalopolis - Adam Driver has been pictured for the first time in francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi epic megalopolis. The Star Wars actor will play Caesar, who can be seen surrounded by a futuristic city while ...

Continua a leggere>>