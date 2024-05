Kate - il ritorno sui social per i 9 anni della principessa Charlotte | la foto ufficiale e il post di ringraziamento

How kate Middleton is Honoring Princess Charlotte’s Birthday - “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” kate said in the video. The royal couple has maintained their social ...

Continua a leggere>>

John Swinney confirms bid to run for SNP leadership and become first minister - He was deputy first minister under Nicola Sturgeon, but has been on the backbenches since Humza Yousaf replaced her.

Continua a leggere>>

John Swinney confirms he is standing to be SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister – UK politics live - Party veteran says he wants to ‘unite SNP and unite Scotland for independence’ as his leadership announcement puts pressure on kate Forbes ...

Continua a leggere>>