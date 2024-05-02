Huntington | Glen Powell protagonista di un thriller con Ed Harris - tutte le info

La casa di produzione cinematografica A24 ha firmato come distributore di Huntington (titolo provvisorio), thriller diretto da John Patton Ford. Si aggiungono adesso al cast anche Ed Harris e Margaret Qualley, che reciteranno al fianco del protagonista Glen Powell; quest’ultimo vestirà i panni di ...
Linda Hamilton & Abbie Cornish Board Anna Nicole Smith Pic ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’; UTA, Fortitude To Launch Sales At Cannes - EXCLUSIVE: Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards) have come aboard to star opposite Kal Penn in Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, a new film from writer-director Thane Economou ...
huntington: Ed Harris, Margaret Qualley Join Cast of Revenge Thriller - The revenge thriller huntington has seen its cast grow, with Deadline reporting that Ed Harris and Margaret Qualley are set to join the project. Harris (Westworld) and Qualley (Drive-Away Dolls) will ...
