Huntington | Glen Powell protagonista di un thriller con Ed Harris - tutte le info

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) A24 è salito a bordo come distributore nazionale didi John Patton Ford, regista di I crimini di Emily, con ildi vendetta che aggiunge anche Ede Margaret Qualley a un cast che già include. Il film segue Becket Redfellow (), l’erede di una fortuna multimiliardaria che non si fermerà davanti a nulla per ottenere ciò che merita… o quello che pensa di meritare. Ford dirigerà dalla sua sceneggiatura originale ispirata a Kind Hearts and Coronets classico poliziesco del 1949 conAlec Guinness. Studiocanal sta finanziando completamente il film con la direttrice del casting Lucy Bevan che si occupa di tutto il casting. L’amministratore delegato Anna Marsh, insieme a Halpern e Naftalin, ha dichiarato: “Siamo entusiasti ...

Linda Hamilton & Abbie Cornish Board Anna Nicole Smith Pic ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’; UTA, Fortitude To Launch Sales At Cannes - EXCLUSIVE: Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards) have come aboard to star opposite Kal Penn in Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, a new film from writer-director Thane Economou ...

