Huntington, Ed Harris e Margaret Qualley nel cast del thriller con Glen Powell (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024)
La casa di produzione cinematografica A24 ha firmato come distributore di Huntington (titolo provvisorio), thriller diretto da John Patton Ford. Si aggiungono adesso al cast anche Ed Harris e MargaretQualley, che reciteranno al fianco del protagonista GlenPowell; quest’ultimo vestirà i panni di un erede di una fortuna multimiliardaria che non si fermerà davanti a nulla per ottenere ciò che merita…o quello che pensa di meritare.
Per la sceneggiatura originale, Ford si è ispirato a Sangue Blu (Kind Hearts and Coronets), classico poliziesco del 1949 con protagonista Alec Guinness, che nel film interpreta otto ruoli diversi. I vertici di StudioCanal, che finanzierà completamente il progetto, si sono detti entusiasti di Huntington e della ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
