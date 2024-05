Cloropicrina - cos’è l’arma chimica che Putin ha usato in Ucraina | le accuse degli Usa

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Roma, 2 maggio 2024 – L’accusa:hacontro le forze ucraine la micidiale, armapotentissima, capace di uccidere in tempi brevissimi, basta respirarla per pochi minuti . L’uso sarebbe legato alle granate K-51, in violazione della Convenzione sulle armi chimiche. An undated family handout from an undisclosed location made available on May 12, 2022, shows killed Ukranian soldier Artem Mosha posing in army fatigues, a gas mask and holding his rifle. For two and a half months Iryna Yegorchenko was praying for the salvation of her son Artem who was among the soldiers blocked in the Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine's devastated city of Mariupol. But on May 12, 2022, the mother learned that Artem, 22, had died and she suddenly "felt relieved" that he will not end up in Russian captivity or ...