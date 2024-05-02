Britney Spears e Sam Asghari - il divorzio è ufficiale | “Rispettato l’accordo prematrimoniale”

Britney Spears

Britney Spears e Sam Asghari, il divorzio è ufficiale: “Rispettato l’accordo prematrimoniale” (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Britney Spears e Sam Asghari hanno reso ufficiale il loro divorzio dopo l'annuncio della separazione dato 8 mesi fa. I termini dell'accordo prematrimoniale sarebbero stati rispettati e il matrimonio si sarebbe concluso pacificamente: l'indiscrezione di PageSix.
  • Britney Spears

    La cantante è di nuovo una donna libera e, a differenza delle previsioni più cupe, la separazione da Asghari non ha intaccato il suo patrimonio. Merito di un accordo prematrimoniale di ferro, che lui ha tentato di rinegoziare, ma senza successo
