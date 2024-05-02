Britney Spears e Sam Asghari - il divorzio è ufficiale

Britney Spears

Britney Spears e Sam Asghari, il divorzio è ufficiale (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) La cantante è di nuovo una donna libera e, a differenza delle previsioni più cupe, la separazione da Asghari non ha intaccato il suo patrimonio. Merito di un accordo prematrimoniale di ferro, che lui ha tentato di rinegoziare, ma senza successo
britney Spears e Sam asghari, il divorzio è ufficiale - La cantante è di nuovo una donna libera e, a differenza delle previsioni più cupe, la separazione da asghari non ha intaccato il suo patrimonio. Merito di un accordo prematrimoniale di ferro, che lui ...
britney Spears And Sam asghari Reach Divorce Settlement Nine Months After Split Here's What We Know - A recent report has revealed that britney Spears has settled her divorce from Sam asghari nine months after their split. Here's what we know so far.
