WWE | I nostri commenti sulla seconda e ultima parte del DRAFT 2024

WWE nostri

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: I nostri commenti sulla seconda e ultima parte del DRAFT 2024 (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Anche il secondo giorno di WWE DRAFT 2024 passa ufficialmente agli archivi attraverso un nuovo episodio di Monday Night RAW, l’ultimo che andrà a chiudere la strada verso il prossimo PLE, Backlash. Tante conferme e poche novità, ma tra quest’ultime vi sono sicuramente chiamate interessanti provenienti da NXT come quella di Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria e Blair Davenport. Noi ne abbiamo parlato a caldo questa mattina attraverso un episodio LIVE del Pro Wrestling Culture podcast disponibile attraverso la nostra pagina Facebook come da riquadro sottostante. Tutte le nostre considerazioni in merito sono disponibili anche con il classico formato podcast attraverso le principali fonti disponibili come Spotify. A farvi compagnia le voci di Aldo Fiadone e Umberto Migliaro.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: draft 2024
  • WWE nostri

    Questa notte, a Raw, si è concluso il DRAFT 2024. Dopo una prima serata che ha un po’ deluso i fan, con praticamente 0 cambiamenti di roster, la seconda serata è stata sicuramente più movimentata, complice anche il maggior numero di scelte, con sei giri totali. Anche questa notte i campioni ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • WWE nostri

    Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Ci siamo, siamo ufficialmente alla prima notte del WWE Draft 2024 e manca una sola settimana a WWE Backlash France. Ma non perdiamo troppo tempo e immergiamoci nello show. BACKSTAGE: Paul Heyman ci ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • WWE nostri

    Il WWE DRAFT 2024 va in scena con la sua prima parte all’interno di Friday Night SmackDown e lo fa con un edizione diversa dal solito. Quest’anno infatti tutti i campioni e gli atleti infortunati non saranno eleggibili per un cambiamento di roster. Poche novità in questa prima serata, ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Game Changers: A look at the rise of viewership in women’s basketball - For the first time ever, this year’s women’s college basketball title game drew a larger audience than the men’s. 14.8 million tuned into the men, while a record 18.8 million watched the women, making ...
Continua a leggere>>

Major League Rugby: Five things we learnt as ill-discipline costs and a high school star signed - Utah’s push to the postseason has continued in Week Nine with a 31-24 win against Old Glory DC. Ex-Newcastle Falcons fly-half Joel Hodgson scored another 11 points dragging his team to being three ...
Continua a leggere>>

Nate Wiggins Tells His draft Night Story, Talks About Proving People Wrong, And Where His Confidence Comes From - New Ravens first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins joins Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing to talk about what he'll bring to Baltimore and his background growing up in Georgia.
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE nostri
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.