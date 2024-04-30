Università - firmato il protocollo di collaborazione tra la Link e la Hassan First University

Università firmato

Università, firmato il protocollo di collaborazione tra la Link e la Hassan First University (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - 30 aprile 2024 - Il magnifico rettore dell'Università degli Studi Link, Carlo Alberto Giusti, ha siglato stamane con il suo omologo Abdellatif Moukrim, presidente della Hassan First University of Settat (Marocco), un Memorandum of Understanding di cooperazione internazionale per scopi didattici e scientifici. La sigla del protocollo è avvenuta nell'ambito della cerimonia organizzata presso l'Università Lumsa, che ha ospitato una delegazione di 12 rettori marocchini, di rappresentanti del ministero dell'Università del Marocco e di quello italiano, alla presenza di diversi rettori di atenei del nostro Paese. “L'accordo di cooperazione formalizzato oggi è molto importante”, ha spiegato il rettore Giusti. “Con l'Università di ...
