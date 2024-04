Università - firmato il protocollo di collaborazione tra la Link e la Hassan First University

Police arrest man for ‘abducting 10-year-old girl’ in Kaduna - The Kaduna police command says one Aminu Garba has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 10-year-old girl at Unguwar Gara village in Kauru LGA of the state. Speaking on the ...

JD(S) to suspend Prajwal Revanna over allegations of sexual abuse - The government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged sex scandal involving the hassan MP.

Siemens Mobility, hassan Allam Construction Secure Signaling Contract For Uaeoman Railway link - Siemens Mobility, in collaboration with its consortium partner hassan Allam Construction, proudly announces the award of the Abu Dhabi–Soh ...

