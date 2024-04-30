Premier League verso il salary cap | le due sponde di Manchester e Aston Villa votano contro

Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: I supercomputer sono stati riavviati dopo un altro fine settimana emozionante in testa alla classifica della Premier League. Dopo aver visto il Liverpool perdere più punti sabato quando ha pareggiato 2-2 in casa del West Ham, l’Arsenal è balzato in ...
Le Quote antepost offerte dai bookmaker sul vincente della Premier League 2023-24 non sono una sorpresa per nessuno. I campioni d’Europa in carica, e i vincitori dell’edizione 2022-23, sono ancora i favoriti ed in effetti non si vede chi potrà sbarrare la strada ad un Manchester City che pure ...
Nel posticipo della 35esima giornata di Premier League, il Manchester City si impone per 2-0 sul campo del Nottingham Forest e prosegue così la sua rincorsa all’Arsenal capolista. Gli uomini di Guardiola si trovano attualmente a quota 79 punti, a -1 dai Gunners ma con una partita ancora da ...
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Champions League semifinals live stream, TV channel, prediction - Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday having both seen off premier League sides to get to this point. The German juggernauts edged past Arsenal in the ...
Three Players manchester United Should Look At For A Summer Transfer - manchester United, like others, are scouring the transfer market ahead of a big summer. Here are three players they should sign in the upcoming transfer window.
Huge update on Kalvin Phillips back to Leeds as West Ham source makes mammoth claim - Leeds United's chances of bringing manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road have been given a big boost following a significant update on the West Ham loanee.
