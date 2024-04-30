Il supercomputer della Premier League prevede un incontro emozionante mentre Arsenal e Manchester City si scontrano in punta di piedi

supercomputer della

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a justcalcio©

Fonte : justcalcio
Il supercomputer della Premier League prevede un incontro emozionante mentre Arsenal e Manchester City si scontrano in punta di piedi (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: I supercomputer sono stati riavviati dopo un altro fine settimana emozionante in testa alla classifica della Premier League. Dopo aver visto il Liverpool perdere più punti sabato quando ha pareggiato 2-2 in casa del West Ham, l’Arsenal è balzato in vantaggio per 3-0 a metà tempo contro il Tottenham nel derby del nord di Londra di domenica prima di sopravvivere a un rally degli Spurs e ottenere una vittoria per 3-2. Il Manchester City ha risposto vincendo per 2-0 a regola d’arte sul Nottingham Forest più tardi quel pomeriggio e si è ritrovato di nuovo a un punto dai Gunners con una partita in mano. L’Arsenal sta cercando di porre fine a 20 anni di siccità del titolo (Credito immagine: ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: supercomputer premier
  • supercomputer della

    Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Mentre la stagione della Premier League entra nel suo tratto finale, una nuova analisi del supercomputer di Opta ha posizionato il Manchester City come il favorito per conquistare il titolo, dando loro una probabilità del 70% di vincere il trofeo. I ...
    Continua a leggere>>

supercomputer predicts premier League title race after wins for Arsenal and Man City - Opta's supercomputer predicts the premier League title race following big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City.
Continua a leggere>>

supercomputer predicts premier League final table after Arsenal win over Tottenham - Arsenal recently gained a crushing win over Tottenham and right after a supercomputer predicted the fate of the premier League table standings for all teams of the EPL.
Continua a leggere>>

premier League supercomputer predicts thrilling run-in as Arsenal and Man City go toe-to-toe - The supercomputers have been booted up again after another thrilling weekend at the top of the premier League table.After seeing Liverpool drop more points on Saturday when they drew 2-2 at West Ham, ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video supercomputer della
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.