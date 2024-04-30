Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-5 playoffs NBA 2024

Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-5 playoffs NBA 2024 (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers, gara5 del primo turno dei playoffs NBA 2024. Haliburton e compagni conducono 3-1 nella serie e hanno ora tre match point per chiudere la serie, a cominciare dal quinto episodio al Fiserv Forum. In casa Bucks la situazione è quasi disperata, ma Lillard e Antetokounmpo proveranno a stringere i denti per esserci. La presenza dei due tenori in gara5 è in dubbio, e entrambi scioglieranno le riserve molto probabilmente a pochi minuti dalla palla a due. Dovessero farcela, l’operazione rimonta per la squadra di Doc Rivers non sarebbe impossibile; in caso negativo invece, spetterà a Kris Middleton il ...
