ISX Financial EU PLC Announces Record-Breaking Q1 2024 Earnings

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 30,/PRNewswire/ISXEU PLC ("ISXPlc"), is pleased to present itsfor Q1. Building on the back of aQ4 23, ISXPlc is pleased to have delivered yet anotherquarter, marking a continuation of its upward trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in both 'banktech' and payment sectors. Robust Growth: The numbers speak volumes about ISXPlc's performance. ISXPlc's revenues soared to €13.4 million, marking an extraordinary 85% year-over-year increase.Strength: Maintaining a solidfoundation is crucial for long-term success. With an EBITDA margin of 55%, ISXPlc demonstrates resilience and stability in the market. Innovation Focus: ...

Si è svolta nello spazio Phyd Hub, nel cuore di Milano, l’edizione 2024 del Financial Forum , l'appuntamento italiano dell'innovazione nella finanza d'impresa firmato Comunicazione italiana, che si è proposto come occasione di confronto tra chief Financial officer, finance director, responsabili ... Continua a leggere>>

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) (" Westport " or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Financial Results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 , after market close. A conference call and webcast to ... Continua a leggere>>

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU PLC ("ISXPlc"), is pleased to present its Earnings for Q1 2024 . Building on the back of a record Q4 23, ISXPlc is pleased to have delivered yet another record breaking quarter, marking a continuation of its upward trajectory and ... Continua a leggere>>

DSA: indagine su Meta per scarsa moderazione - La Commissione europea dovrebbe avviare oggi un'indagine nei confronti di Meta per non aver limitato la diffusione di fake news sulle elezioni.

Continua a leggere>>

SES to Acquire Intelsat in Compelling Transaction Focused on the Future - Value accretive transaction underpinned by €2.4 billion (NPV) of readily executable synergies. Creating a stronger multi-orbit operator with ~60% of revenue in high growth segments. Enhances competiti ...

Continua a leggere>>

SHARC Energy Announces 2023 Year End financial Results - VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARC International SystemsChairman and Chief Executive OfficerThe Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the ...

Continua a leggere>>