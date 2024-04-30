ISX Financial EU PLC Announces Record-Breaking Q1 2024 Earnings

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 30,/PRNewswire/ISXEU PLC ("ISXPlc"), is pleased to present itsfor Q1. Building on the back of aQ4 23, ISXPlc is pleased to have delivered yet anotherquarter, marking a continuation of its upward trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in both 'banktech' and payment sectors. Robust Growth: The numbers speak volumes about ISXPlc's performance. ISXPlc's revenues soared to €13.4 million, marking an extraordinary 85% year-over-year increase.Strength: Maintaining a solidfoundation is crucial for long-term success. With an EBITDA margin of 55%, ISXPlc demonstrates resilience and stability in the market. Innovation Focus: ...