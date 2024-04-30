Fake news su Facebook - elezioni europee a rischio L' Ue indaga su Meta Scivolone del titolo in Borsa

In Italia non arriverà in questi giorni ma a breve Meta AI sarà disponibile anche nel nostro Paese. Al momento disponibile negli Stati uniti e in pochi altri paesi, nessuno dell’Unione Europea. Meta AI: di cosa si tratta Supponiamo che si voglia pianificare un weekend fuori città sulla chat di ...
Llama 3 diventa più potente e resta open source. il modello sarà aggiunto a Meta AI, il chatbot disponibile su Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp e Messenger. Per l'Italia c'è un solo problema: non sappiamo ancora quando arriverà.Continua a leggere
Giovedì 18 aprile Meta ha rilasciato le prime versioni del suo ultimo modello linguistico di grandi dimensioni, denominato Llama 3, dotato di un generatore di immagini che le aggiorna in tempo reale mentre gli utenti stanno digitando i messaggi. Lo scopo della società di Mark Zuckerberg è quello ...
facebook and Instagram face EU scrutiny over possible digital rulebook breaches - The European Union said it is scrutinising facebook and Instagram over a range of suspected violations of the bloc’s digital rulebook, including not doing enough to protect users from foreign ...
EU investigates meta over fears of election interference and foreign disinformation - European Union officials are investigating meta over concerns the company hasn’t done enough to protect upcoming EU elections or to combat foreign disinformation on its platforms, setting up the ...
