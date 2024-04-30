Cina | Beijing Capital Int’l Airport prevede aumento voli durante vacanze

Pechino, 30 apr – (Xinhua) – Il Beijing Capital International Airport, uno dei due principali aeroporti di Pechino, si sta preparando a un aumento dei voli durante gli imminenti cinque giorni di vacanza per il primo maggio, ha dichiarato oggi l’aeroporto. L’aeroporto dovrebbe gestire 5.837 voli ...
China says rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah made ‘encouraging progress’ in talks in beijing - Lin said representatives of the two groups were invited by China and “recently came to beijing to have an in-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation.” He said they “had ...
beijing Further Loosens Home Buying Curbs in Non-Core Areas - China’s capital city beijing will allow families to buy one more home in non-core areas, as even the nation’s largest cities are buckling under the pressure of a record real estate downturn.
Xi is on a mission to drive a wedge between Europe and the US - The Chinese leader will begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on May 5. Read more at straitstimes.com.
