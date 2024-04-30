Cina: Beijing Capital Int’l Airport prevede aumento voli durante vacanze (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Pechino, 30 apr – (Xinhua) – Il BeijingCapital International Airport, uno dei due principali aeroporti di Pechino, si sta preparando a un aumento dei volidurante gli imminenti cinque giorni di vacanza per il primo maggio, ha dichiarato oggi l’aeroporto.
L’aeroporto dovrebbe gestire 5.837 voli e 918.300 passeggeri durante la festivita’, con un aumento rispettivamente del 10% e del 21% rispetto all’anno precedente.
Si prevede che il traffico passeggeri raggiunga il picco oggi 30 aprile e il 5 maggio, con oltre 1.200 voli in entrata e in uscita che dovrebbero essere gestiti dall’aeroporto ogni giorno, secondo l’ente.
Destinazioni come Tokyo e Seoul dovrebbero essere le piu' gettonate, ha
